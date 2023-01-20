Abortion, recreational marijuana and sports betting may grab an outsized share of attention during the 2023 session of the Minnesota Legislature. Laws permitting all three have a solid shot at passing in a session that opened earlier this month.

But the session could be transformational for Minnesotans in many other crucial ways. The state has a $17.6 billion budget surplus and a lengthening list of potentially good ideas that have yet to be fully funded or tested at all in Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.