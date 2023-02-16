Congratulations to Jason Long on being selected as the WJJY teacher of the week. Jason is a 5th-grade teacher at Rippleside Elementary in Aitkin. Quality education is key to preparing our children for the future and making sure we have strong leaders ready to take Minnesota into the future. I am glad to have such quality educators in our district that are helping to guide our adolescents as they grow in their education.

A bill that I am very proud to be carrying this year is to introduce an Education Savings Account (ESA) that will allow students to take their education dollars to fund tuition at K-12 institutions other than their public school district, as well as to pay for home school materials, or tutoring. Quality education is vitally important to set students up for future success. This program will provide access to materials and services that may have been cost-prohibitive for many families to provide on their own. We must fund students, not systems, and this bill will free students of their zip code allowing them to reach their full potential in an educational environment that is best for them.

