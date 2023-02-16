Congratulations to Jason Long on being selected as the WJJY teacher of the week. Jason is a 5th-grade teacher at Rippleside Elementary in Aitkin. Quality education is key to preparing our children for the future and making sure we have strong leaders ready to take Minnesota into the future. I am glad to have such quality educators in our district that are helping to guide our adolescents as they grow in their education.
A bill that I am very proud to be carrying this year is to introduce an Education Savings Account (ESA) that will allow students to take their education dollars to fund tuition at K-12 institutions other than their public school district, as well as to pay for home school materials, or tutoring. Quality education is vitally important to set students up for future success. This program will provide access to materials and services that may have been cost-prohibitive for many families to provide on their own. We must fund students, not systems, and this bill will free students of their zip code allowing them to reach their full potential in an educational environment that is best for them.
This week a bill to provide MN State Aid for school lunches passed the House Floor. The bill send 387 million to wealthy schools like Edina, Minnetonka, and Eden Prairie to pay for ALL the lunches. This bill doesn’t offer any new money to hire teachers, improve academic scores or offer more vocational training for our students.
There is a lot of talk about new gun restrictions. I don’t support the new gun bans. Instead, Rep. Schultz and I are taking a different approach to stop violence and criminals. We are introducing a bill to increase the penalties on fentanyl drug dealers. We are going after the people who are poisoning our kids.
The Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza is finally here! I can’t wait to get away from the Capitol for a few days and enjoy everything the event has to offer. Every year it is great fun to be out on the ice enjoying building an igloo, riding the carousel, or any of the other great activities. The event is held February 11th and 12th on Green Prairie Fish Lake. I can’t wait to see you on the I.C.E.
Thank you to the many people who have contacted me. Please feel free to reach out with any legislative concerns and follow me on Facebook for more updates from St. Paul.
P.S. One of my favorite times of the year is upon us: Fish Fry Friday’s. Please submit your favorite Friday Fish Fry and I will pass along the date and time in my email update. I try to visit as many Fish Fry Events as I can in the District.
Please don't hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or comments on a state legislative matter, by phone at 651-296-4247 or by email at rep.ron.kresha@house.mn.
