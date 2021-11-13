Dear Friends and Neighbors,
Minnesotans are starting to feel the effects of inflation as prices for everyday goods and services are rising due to supply chain issues, worker shortages, and Democrat policies that are making the problems worse.
In fact, inflation and supply chain issues have soared to the top of the list for many Americans. This sentiment was reinforced in a recent CNBC poll that showed inflation tied with COVID-19 as voters’ number one concern. Gas, groceries, and pretty much any items that families are buying are more expensive this year and with no end in sight.
I encourage you to check out this article from Minnesota Public Radio that discusses the impacts that inflation is having here in Minnesota.
Additionally, Minnesotans will likely have to pay more to heat their homes this winter as Xcel Energy, Minnesota Power, and others have proposed massive rate increases that will lead directly to higher energy bills for consumers.
Yet again, these skyrocketing energy bills are a result of Democrat policies that have gutted domestic energy production and forced impractical mandates on energy companies.
Thankfully, there are resources available for those that are eligible and have difficulties paying their heating bills. Visit this link to learn more.
Democrats need to set aside the damaging policies that are leading directly to the significant challenges facing Minnesotans and work with us to get our economy going again.
Staying in Touch
Please be sure to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-6746 or via email at rep.sondra.erickson@house.mn.
Sondra Erickson is the state representative for the Mille Lacs area.
