District 10A, Rep. Ron Kresha, R

Congratulations to the Little Falls FFA Fish and Wildlife team. Their performance last week has earned them a trip to the State Competition in April. The FFA does an incredible job of sharing the knowledge it takes to be successful in agriculture and preparing students for the future. I am very proud of our FFA teams and wish them the best in their future competitions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.