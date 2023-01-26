District 10A, Rep. Ron Kresha, R
Congratulations to the Little Falls FFA Fish and Wildlife team. Their performance last week has earned them a trip to the State Competition in April. The FFA does an incredible job of sharing the knowledge it takes to be successful in agriculture and preparing students for the future. I am very proud of our FFA teams and wish them the best in their future competitions.
Last night the pro-abortion bill HF 1 passed with no Republican support. This pro-abortion bill will legally protect the practice up until the point of birth. This is the most extreme position in the country and is on par with countries like China and North Korea. I find it absolutely heartbreaking that we were not allowed to add any sort of guardrails to this legislation. We added amendments for licensure, health protections for women, and safeguards against late-term abortions. I am not an abortion supporter, but I do believe women that choose abortion should have safeguards, education and protections.
The Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza is coming up in just a few short weeks. Every year it is great fun to be out on the ice enjoying building an igloo, riding the carousel, or any of the other great activities. This year it will be February 11th and 12th on Green Prairie Fish Lake. I can’t wait to see you on the I.C.E.
Thank you for your continued trust in me to represent District 10A. Please feel free to reach out with any legislative concerns and follow me on Facebook for more updates from St. Paul.
Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or comments on a state legislative matter, by phone at 651-296-4247 or by email at rep.ron.kresha@house.mn.
District 10B, Rep. Isaac Schultz, R
This week started with my first visitor to the Capitol. Fire Safety Day brought Scott from Pierz and a member of the Pierz Fire Department. He shared some of the challenges they face in their profession. Thank you to each firefighter, their families, and all of our dedicated emergency responders who do this work every day. If you’re coming to the Capitol, I’d love to see you! Call or email my office at 651-296-6756 and rep.isaac.shucltz@house.mn.gov. Constituent visits are my favorite part of this opportunity.
Thursday was a sad day for Minnesota as House File 1 came to the floor. I released a video to share what was happening and our plan to fight this legislation that you can see here. Thank you to everyone who came to the capitol to support life on this day and share the value of the unborn as we attempted to bring some humanity to this bill. The debate was long and heartfelt but unfortunately again our amendments were defeated, and the bill ultimately passed.
The bill now heads to the Senate and Democrat leadership has already stated they plan to bring it up next week. This will be its last check before heading to the governor’s desk where I’m sure Tim Walz will have no qualms about signing it. The senate only has a one-seat majority though so all it would take is to get one democrat senator to change their vote to stop this barbaric legislation in its tracks. Please contact the democrats in the senate to convince them this bill is much too extreme for Minnesota.
The March for Life was Sunday, Jan. 22 at the State Capitol. It is unfortunate that House Democrats felt the need to rush HF 1 so that they could pass it just days before this annual event that means so much to the Pro-Life movement. This just shows that however much they say they are accepting of everyone they truly have no regard for the beliefs of others. I look forward to seeing everyone there to stand up for the rights of the unborn.
The state legislature embarrassingly made national news this week as the comments of Representative Feist were shared across the country. “Not all students who menstruate are female,” Minnesota State Representative Sandra Feist | Fox News Democrats are completely detached from reality if they honestly believe that feminine hygiene products belong in men’s restrooms. This is just one portion of their plan to push comprehensive sex ed and gender theory into our schools.
In the Labor & Industry committee this week we heard bills on Earned Sick and Safe Time and Agriculture and Food processing labor. Both of these bills add intrusive mandates on businesses and will lead to huge cost increases that will have to be passed onto the customer. A strong business climate and workforce are important to keep us competitive in the market. This House File 70 is going to drive meat processing out of the state and out of the country. Agriculture is the backbone of Minnesota and we need to recognize that to stay competitive we can’t be driving these businesses away.
I am happy to be back in district with a slew of meetings in Morrison County to hear directly from constituents what challenges they are facing and how we can address them in St. Paul. Being back in God’s country is also a nice upside to getting away from the capitol for a few days.
As always, please contact me with any legislative concerns you may have.
Rep. Ron Kresha (D10A, R) - 651-296-4247 - rep.ron.kresha@house.mn.gov
Rep. Isaac Schultz (D10B, R) - 651-296-6746 - rep.isaac.schultz@house.mn.gov
Sen. Nathan Wesenberg (D10, R) - 651-296-4913 -
