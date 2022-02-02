The 2022 session of the Minnesota State Legislature convened Monday, Jan. 31, with official ceremony and debate over a vast array of priorities, policies and programs on state leaders’ agendas.
A major focus from day one will be the state’s projected $7.7 billion budget surplus for the biennium that ends June 30, 2023.
To no one’s surprise, what to do with that large amount of money has many suggestions and requests.
Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a series of programs and projects that could be funded, from tax rebate checks to Minnesotans of $175 to $350, to a bonding bill that would spend $2.73 billion on a wide variety of infrastructure projects throughout the state, and a long list of public safety, education, economic and human service projects.
While the surplus is widely viewed as good news for the state, lawmakers still offer caution.
Republican State Rep. Sondra Erickson, who represents Mille Lacs County and Dist. 15A, says the surplus requires careful attention. Erickson said, “Even with the projected $7.75 billion surplus, spending the projected surplus needs careful attention because we do not know if this kind of surplus will continue into other biennia. We cannot deficit spend like the federal government so any increases to base funding must be affordable in the future.”
The Messenger also reached out to State Sen. Andrew Mathews, who serves Dist. 15, for his priorities this session, but did not hear back from him by deadline for this edition.
Unemployment fund
One use for the funds that is receiving bipartisan support from legislators and the governor is to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance program. According to the governor’s proposal, the benefits were a lifeline for Minnesota workers and their families during the pandemic, providing more than $14 billion in cash assistance to nearly 900,000 workers.
The governor’s budget makes a one-time investment of $2.73 billion to replenish the UI Trust Fund, which will prevent pandemic-related tax increases for businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Rep. Erickson also said replenishing the fund is essential. Businesses need relief from the state to pay back the debt of over a billion to the UI trust fund.
Both the Republican and DFL leadership have included that as a priority for the session.
Republicans are also proposing permanent tax cuts, including eliminating the income tax on Social Security payments.
“We will provide permanent, ongoing tax relief so people have more money in their pockets after every paycheck. Finally, we will make it a priority to eliminate the social security tax to provide relief to senior citizens,” Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said.
Rep. Erickson’s priorities agreed with Miller. She proposed tax relief such as elimination of state income tax on Social Security and increasing the property tax homestead credit known as the exclusion.
Public safety
Concern over growing incidents of violent crime is another topic that is high on both party’s list. Rep. Erickson said she supports numerous solutions to reverse the violent crime trend by keeping dangerous offenders off the streets and holding the criminal justice system accountable.
“We are hearing from folks across the state and people are concerned. Crime is up, kids are falling behind, and record inflation is eating away at family budgets,” Majority Leader Miller said. “We will fund more police officers and hold criminals accountable to reduce crime.”
Gov. Walz also included public safety concerns in his proposals. “Increased violent crime is a threat to thriving communities across Minnesota. Effective violent crime strategies must employ a coordinated approach of prevention, intervention, and enforcement. This proposal will leverage forensic science to identify perpetrators of violence and clear the innocent, use analytics to strategically identify those committing violent crimes, and leverage partnerships to investigate violent crimes. Critical resource gaps currently exist in some of our most challenges communities. This investment will create the capacity to provide much needed assistance to address violent crime,” the governor stated in his Health and Safety plan.
Education
Education issues are also prevalent among all legislative caucuses.
Rep. Erickson said she sees expansion of parental rights in children’s education as necessary and the need to focus on literacy and reading to recover lost learning
She also prioritizes “eliminating local education levies that affect property taxes such as that for safe schools and making the state pay total cost; taking over more of special education costs so cross-subsidy is reduced; ensuring that new social studies standards are not adopted until more revisions made so standards and benchmarks do not promote anti-American ideas by dividing students by race or gender.”
Senate Republicans offered similar comments in their legislative priority statement, keying in on the closure of schools due to COVID. “Parents, overnight, became teachers for their children. The stress of working from home, managing your kids’ distance learning, and trying to stay safe in a pandemic was exhausting for them,” Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) said. Chamberlain is chair of the Senate Education Committee. “This year, we will keep our education policies simple and get schools back to the basics: meeting reading and math scores. Too many kids are still behind from COVID learning loss. That needs to be our school’s top priority,” he said.
Across the nation, many parents have raised concerns about their kids’ education coming at the cost of political activism. To that end, Republicans propose increasing transparency and accountability in school to the parents, and empowering parents to be active partners in their child’s education. “Parents have seen what is happening in the classroom because that classroom was the kitchen table. And they didn’t like what they saw. We will empower parents as informed advocates and partners to ensure kids are meeting their educational goals and get future generations on the Right Track,” Chamberlain said.
Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan propose investing an additional 2% on the general education formula and reducing cross subsidies for special education and English language learners, providing flexible aid to gives school districts and charter schools the decision-making power to meet the unique needs of each student and school. The Walz-Flanagan budget creates educator pathways to address teacher shortages and recruit teachers of color and Indigenous teachers; establishes a Statewide Teacher Mentoring Program to support and improve experiences of professional educators; and expands the Grow You Own Teacher Training Programs to increase access to opportunities for people of color and Indigenous people to pursue a career in teaching.
Bonding bill
Many other proposals will come before the legislature, including a potential bonding bill. The governor’s proposal has a price tag of Walz unveiled his $2.73 billion Local Jobs and Projects Plan Tuesday. It includes $2 billion in general obligation bonds, $276 million in General Fund spending and $250 million in appropriation bonds.
The governor said, “In 2020, we passed the largest jobs bill in state history, investing in the projects that local communities told us matter most to them. Now, with Minnesota’s strong economic outlook, we have an opportunity to make even more progress,” Walz said in a statement. “With a focus on projects like roads, bridges, fire stations, and veterans’ homes, our plan will repair and replace critical infrastructure and improve the lives of Minnesotans in every corner of the state.”
“We know our past policies to rein in spending, reduce taxes, and expand the economy have worked even with a divided legislature,” Sen. Miller said. “We are going to continue proposing solutions to get Minnesota back on the Right Track, including making communities safer, giving kids the best opportunities to be successful, and putting more money in the pockets of Minnesotans.”
Mille Lacs area issues
Rep. Erickson had several other items on her list, including a local issue for the Lake Mille Lacs area. She urged forgiveness of the 2017 loans to businesses located in and near Lake Mille Lacs that begin to come due in 2022. Those loans came from the state because of DNR’s closing lake to walleye fishing in 2015, she explained.
Erickson said she is also interested in preserving medical freedom, so decisions are made between patient and doctor only. She also said she wants to see added safeguard to preserving election integrity, such as enacting Voter ID, verifying new registrations before ballots are counted, disallowing ballot harvesting, increasing penalties for voter fraud, and prohibiting cities from hosting ‘pop-up’ sites outside of the regular early voting locations in cities or counties. She also said she wants to see clarification that cities may not under any circumstances violate Minnesota’s Constitution by trying to adopt illegal immigrant voting.copy
