Leslie “Les” W. Sanford, age 78, of Northfield, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home.
Les was born the son of Lyle and Margaret (Culbertson) Sanford on May 18, 1943, in Minneapolis. The family lived in Onamia, Minnesota where he was raised and graduated from high school. He then attended St. Cloud State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He continued to live in St. Cloud where he did graduate work and later took a position with the State of Minnesota where he worked in the employment office in Faribault. He also provided unemployment counseling and later held the position of unemployment tax auditor until his retirement. Les was united in marriage to Sandi Hering in 1963 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Northfield. The couple purchased a farmstead in Bridgewater Township where they have lived for over 50 years.
His pastime included trains, and antique tractors. He loved being outdoors cutting trees, fishing, or doing yard work. He always had a clever comment, but regularly offered words of wisdom and was incredibly supportive in helping his family grow.
He is survived by his wife Sandi of Northfield; a son Brad (Jody) of Castle Rock; daughter Suzy (Marc) Bergquist of Northfield; two grandchildren Andrea Sanford of Castle Rock, Kiersten (Jake Spinler) Bergquist of Owatonna; and a great granddaughter Harper of Owatonna. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson Kyler Bergquist.
A celebration of life will be held at the family farm at 10086 Baldwin Avenue, Northfield on Saturday, June 26, 2021, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at a later date at Rolling Green Cemetery rural Northfield. For memorial contributions, the family has designated the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org or Prairie’s Edge Humane Society. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.
