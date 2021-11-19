Why do some people insist on having a messy yard? I’ll never understand it. Is it the old “the guy with the most stuff in the yard wins” mentality? I understand people live up here because there are no statutes to abide by like in the city limits, but some people’s properties are completely out of hand and a total eye sore.
I guess it’s the hoarding mentality. But anyway you slice it, it’s hard to look at on a daily basis. All you have to do is drive up the west side of the lake (and I’m not just talking about a few properties on the Reservation) and you will see numerous properties that resemble an actual junkyard. But even real junkyards have some type of organization to their items – and they’re behind a tall fence.
I understand storing a boat, camper or an extra car on your property, heck I do that, but it’s in an orderly fashion. They’re not haphazardly scattered around my property along with a bunch of other miscellaneous stuff/junk, and when the season comes to use them, I use them. They don’t sit in my yard for years and grow roots.
I’ve heard it said that if you haven’t used an item in an entire year, you probably don’t need it and should get rid of it, either by selling, donating or simply throwing it away. Now I’m just as guilty of this as the next guy. I look at some things and just can’t get rid of them. Whether it’s for sentimental reasons or just that “I might” use it some day. Just ask my wife, I keep too much stuff.
But in my case, all of that stuff is in a garage or stored where people don’t have to look at it on a daily basis. It’s not out in the open for years for people to have to look at and more than likely talk about “all the crap in that guys yard.” Does anybody really want to be that guy?
The Mille Lacs area has had it tough enough for many many years on a number of issues. Many that are out of the control of the actual residents that live here. But the way that we all keep our yards and properties in general is well within our control. Have a little pride in your yard.
So to add to all the other issues the area has along with the stigma’s and preconceived notions that have come with it, the last thing we need is messy properties in clear view of the thousands of people that drive to and past the lake every weekend – furthering the opinion of the area.
So let’s all make a conscious effort to look at our properties in a different light. Maybe the stuff in your yard has been there so long you don’t even see it anymore. But one thing I can tell you with certainty, maybe you don’t see it anymore – but everybody else does.
If you’re reading this and suddenly realize you are that guy. There’s still time to change your ways. It’s easy to get overwhelmed looking at the big picture. It takes a long time to accumulate that amount of stuff – it’s hard to make it all go away quickly. Just start with one item at a time.
Do the old keep, sell, donate or throw away routine like you’re moving. It’s amazing how quick you can inventory your stuff.
Or, if that doesn’t motivate you, think of it this way: you’re going to die someday, do you really want to leave that mess to someone else to have to clean up? And finally, it’s just the right thing to do.
So don’t be that guy. Let’s all try to get the Mille Lacs area the reputation it deserves. It truly is one of the most beautiful lakes in the state. Second only to Lake Superior in my opinion.
Erik Jacobson is a Messenger staff writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.