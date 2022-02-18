In 1969, Laurence Peter coined what has become known as the “Peter Principle.” His principle basically states that, people in a hierarchy tend to rise to their “level of incompetence.” That is to say, people who do well in tasks at a certain level, are often offered opportunities for advancement based on what they have done at that level, until, after many raises, they reach a level of “incompetence.”
That, in a nutshell, is the story of Bob Statz.
Ever since I was a sixth-grader (I am now 75 years old) people have taken it upon themselves to volunteer me for gigs they thought I could handle based on many things, including the success of my father in business or the fact that I seemed to have shown a bit of self-assertiveness in my character to that date. Most often, however, I was sure I was not the best person for what my friends had in mind, but ole Bob bowed to their wishes none-the-less and often went about the tasks at hand.
I became, at least in my mind, the poster boy for “the Peter Principle.”
It started in grade school when my teachers saw that I was learning to play a trumpet, so they asked me to blurt out two notes, a G for the Our Fathers and an F for the Hail Marys, as the entire student body sang the rosary with my trumpet pitches as their guide. I somehow handled that, but I was scared out of my gourd having to play in front of the entire student body.
Then Axel, from the Twin Cities show “Axel and His Dog,” came to emcee the NSP Christmas party, and my proud father volunteered his eldest son, who was now 11 years old, to play a ditty on the horn during the program. No accompaniment, just me alone on stage with Axel in the wings. Wow, was I scared! Again, I was asked to do something outside my ability level.
It was the Peter Principle in action.
Then, in high school, I was chosen several years in a row to play taps in the middle of St. Germain Street, St. Cloud, on Nov. 11 for a ceremony honoring the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The pressure was on: miss a note playing taps, even in 14-degree temps with my mouthpiece frozen to my lips, and no one would cut a guy any slack. But, they knew ole Bob would be the man for the job, when I knew there were so many others in town who could do a better job on taps than me.
And then there was dad volunteering me to lead the congregation in singing at the 7 a.m. Sunday Mass when I was a teen and my voice was changing. At that early hour, I would be cracking notes too high for my register and must have sounded like Alfalfa of the Our Gang Comedy troupe.
Later my dad told the priest that his son would be glad to direct the church choir, when I was no where near qualified to do so.
The “Peter Principle” was, indeed, in high gear in my world during my formative years.
Following high school graduation, I stayed in my home town of St. Cloud to attend college, and my dear father again volunteered his son to do jobs that were out of my comfort zone. Work like doing the public address for 60 St. Cloud Rox Minor League baseball games every summer in the 1960s was another chore for which I was not the best choice. But off I went into the fray, mispronouncing Major-League-player and manager-in-waiting, Lou Piniella’s name when he was playing for the Souix Falls Packers, and having him turn around and give me a crude gesture with one of his fingers in front of the entire stadium crowd.
Those occasions and more were what I was lured into during the first 15 years of my “age of reason.”
During the next 60 years working in the Mille Lacs area, I have been asked to do many more gigs…jobs that could have and should have been carried out by people way more qualified and talented than me. I was indeed the quintessential poster-boy of the “Peter Principle” at work
But, now that I am old, I have gotten better at saying, “I can’t do it.”
I mean, really, I not only can’t do it, I shouldn’t be doing it and furthermore, I won’t be doing it. And, by the way, please don’t ask me to do it, because I don’t want to be the poster-boy for the Peter Principle any more.
Bob Statz is a semi-professional photo journalist
