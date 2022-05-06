You see it time and again at after-church fellowship gatherings, at bars and at most casual parties: small talk taking place among little clutches of folk. Often these gatherings of gabbers turn out to be same-gender — that is to say, guys talking to guys and gals talking to gals.
Why is it that so often at social events, guys end up talking to guys and gals to gals?
Perhaps gender-only groupings result from the perception that guys like to talk about “guy stuff” and gals enjoy talking about “girly things.” If that be true, what exactly is guy stuff or girly things? Is it that guys think gals are talking about food preparation and child care, so why bother joining them for conversation? Or do gals think guys are talking about sports and cars and of which they may not think they could relate? Stereotypes of what guys and gals talk about in casual conversation may or may not be valid, but it again poses the question: why, so often do guys mingle with just guys and gals with just gals?
I can only speak for myself on this issue. I would many times rather talk with gals than guys when in mixed company. Maybe that is because I am a flirt at heart. Or maybe it is because I get bored with the same old issues I’ve gone over so many times with my buddies. Or, maybe it is that I just love hearing what the other gender has to say.
I do enjoy initiating a topic of conversation other than sports and cars when talking to women for the shear sport of argument. I will purposely say something provocative in the company of women to get their attention, and step back to hear their responses.
Our conversations become a sport for me, in that there is a volley, than a return shot, followed by other volleys and sometimes even a point earned when one side feels they scored an ace.
Recently, to provoke conversation, I said this in mixed company: “I am scheduled to see a female doctor, whom I will need to check a rash I have near my lower stomach area. I’m afraid she will have to see something else while checking me out.” Of course, the women in the crowd replied, “Now you know what we had to go through during our lives with mostly male doctors.”
Anyway, it stirred some provocative conversation, conversation I may not have had on that subject with my guy friends.
And a few week ago, I proposed this in front of a group of female company: “The new number one woman golfer in the world is Nelly Korda. She is very athletic, personable and pleasant on the eyes.” Of course that last comment elicited negative reactions from the gals in my company, and we went back and forth trying to make our points about how sexist my statement seemed to them. The banter was fun on my part, and I hope fun for them.
And, because I have come out of the closet and claim to be Jewish (I think I am anyhow), I am simply doing what Jews do…they do “shtick.” And as a Jew and a budding comedian, I enjoy doing shtick with whomever I am around and will try out my material any where and any time I can.
So, the next time I find myself in mixed company, I will most likely gravitate toward the female side of the room, if only to do my latest stand-up routine.
That is, I’ll try that until I’m thrown out of the room and end up as do most mixed parties…back in conversation with my male “buddies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.