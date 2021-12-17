Several months ago, while enjoying a meal at a local restaurant, a man sitting in the booth next to me said he reads my columns often and particularly enjoyed a piece I did on diverting fresh water (for a profit) from Minnesota down south to states who are badly in need of this precious resource. He said he agreed with the premise of the piece: that is to say, Minnesota has the natural resource of fresh water especially via Lake Superior, so why doesn’t the state or a private enterprise construct a giant pipeline from that water source to southern, arid states who need it to grow crops.
I sometimes wondered how many Messenger readers who viewed that article agreed or disagreed with that column? Well, that evening at the diner, I found one who did.
In fact, on Facebook a few weeks ago, someone mentioned that very idea about building a line from water sources in Minnesota to supply water elsewhere in the country.
With that in mind, let me refresh your memory by reprinting that article, and ask for your opinions on the subject.
Here is what I wrote:
A month ago, the Minneapolis StarTribune ran a story concerning a county in the state and a private company both of whom were considering tapping into a below-ground water supply and hauling that natural resource by train to southwestern states who are in need of fresh water.
Selling a renewable natural resource for a profit that would generate revenue for the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” sounded good to me. But, the negative outrage that idea received from locals in that county, along with nay-sayer-representatives in the state legislature was substantial.
The question I pose is: why the negative fuss?
This state already supplies copious amounts of iron ore, corn and soy beans to the rest of the world for profit, so why not profit from this other natural resource of ours?
Years ago, mostly to stimulate conversation, I proposed running a water pipeline from Lake Superior to Arizona and Texas for the purpose of helping those states with much needed water for agriculture. The idea seemed to me a win-win situation for both parties — revenue for Minnesota and water for a desert. Some engineers I spoke with cited the improbable logistics of such a project, taking into account the cost of lift stations, etc. in moving the water that far and over the Continental Divide, at that. But, with a little subsidy from the federal government, I’d bet this could be accomplished.
Others who questioned my idea cited the possibility of depleting the water level of our Great Lake. I countered with, “Lake Superior has lost a foot or two during some dry seasons, but has always recovered that water. So, in dry seasons, the state simply would not sell water.” In fact, some counties or cities that border the big lake already have cut deals where they would draw fresh water for their communities.
I talked to others who informed me my pipeline idea was not new — that a pipeline to the South had been proposed, but was found not cost-effective — i.e. it would not make a profit. If a pipeline to Texas is not cost effective, so be it. But it is worth some discussion.
And, now that we have found private enterprise willing to take the risk of the cost of moving fresh water south for profit, why wouldn’t the general public and lawmakers give this Minnesota county and that private venture their stamp of approval?
As for the environmentalists in this state, let’s add that this resource of ours is “renewable.”
The general public needs to hear some concrete reasons why this is not a good idea. Otherwise, there ought to be a groundswell from concerned citizens in support of what sounds like a decent proposal.
Bob Statz is a semi-professional photo-journalist with the Mille Lacs Messenger.
