This is one of my favorite times of year. It’s easy to say it’s the color of the changing leaves, or the excitement building for Halloween, or the hot apple cider, or the pumpkin-flavored everything. Not to mention, this is the season my husband and I went on our first date together after months of friendship. It’s all of those reasons, and one more – it’s the wind.

That probably sounds silly, but it’s true. I love windy days. Of course, there are exceptions, because wind can get out of hand and cause damage. But that’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about “Pooh’s Blustery Day” kind of wind, where it snakes all around you, and you get to wear a hat and scarf and not feel out of place with them. It’s when you can picture yourself as a Brontë sister, looking out over the moors and feeling all the wonderful and complicated feelings that come with being alive – heartache, exhilaration, pensiveness, bravery.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.