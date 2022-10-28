This is one of my favorite times of year. It’s easy to say it’s the color of the changing leaves, or the excitement building for Halloween, or the hot apple cider, or the pumpkin-flavored everything. Not to mention, this is the season my husband and I went on our first date together after months of friendship. It’s all of those reasons, and one more – it’s the wind.
That probably sounds silly, but it’s true. I love windy days. Of course, there are exceptions, because wind can get out of hand and cause damage. But that’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about “Pooh’s Blustery Day” kind of wind, where it snakes all around you, and you get to wear a hat and scarf and not feel out of place with them. It’s when you can picture yourself as a Brontë sister, looking out over the moors and feeling all the wonderful and complicated feelings that come with being alive – heartache, exhilaration, pensiveness, bravery.
There’s something about hearing the wind swirling above you in the treetops and then to feel it gathering around you, pushing and pulling. It reminds me to breathe. I’ve been feeling in need of the best, deepest, most cleansing breath I can muster lately.
I learned that in yoga – taking a cleansing breath. Do I know what it means? No, not entirely. But, for me, it’s something like taking a walk and breathing with the trees. When I’m on my mat, and the yoga instructor I found on YouTube tells me to take a cleansing breath, I breathe in through my nose and release my breath through my mouth. I find the places in my body I’m clenching or holding on tight, and I try to let go. What am I holding on to?
As an editor, and, frankly just as a person, I get challenged a lot. On top of my own insecurities and struggles with imposter syndrome, I spend a lot of energy reminding myself how hard I’ve worked, that I’m capable, that I can trust my compass. We all need those reminders. There are people who try to get under my skin, who plant seeds of doubt and step back to watch my anxious mind fertilize and water and grow this noxious weed that’s my darling.
There are concerns from some people about a letter to the editor we recently printed. As a newsroom, we do read the letters to the editor. We call the author, we verify they actually wrote it, and if they make bold claims, we need some sources. By publishing it, we are not saying it’s the whole story. But we are allowing the author to express their opinion, their perspective. And we welcome and want responses. That’s what newspapers are for, that’s why we strive to uphold democracy. It’s about a back-and-forth.
We all have skeletons in our closets. Sometimes we can bury them. Sometimes we carry them with us. For me, it’s better to face up to mistakes and then to grow from them. If we spend so much time clenching our bodies, we get sore and ornery and frustrated. If we take that cleansing deep breath, recognize where we’re tight and defensive, we can deal with it. Then when someone points to our scars and says, “What about …?”, we can be honest and hopefully come to a spot where we can talk about it.
It’s easy to get caught up in the fervor of the moment. This is especially true during election season, when emotions run high and the stakes seem to be more important than they’ve ever been before. Make no mistake, we’ve got some important decisions to make come Nov. 8. But it’s important to do that free of coercion and free of intimidation. But when the tension is too much, take a step outside and enjoy the powerful autumn wind. Let it sweep the cobwebs away as you breathe with the earth. You’re alive. You’re capable. You are whole.
