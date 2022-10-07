This short sermon is meant to be digested by the following: those misinformed citizens of the Mille Lacs area who consistently call local city halls, local newspapers as well as provide fodder at local coffee clutches concerning the lack of storefronts on main streets in the small towns that surround the big lake. Yes, there are more than a few who have attended city council meetings and/or called up city clerks spewing venom about what they perceive to be the city mayor’s or the city council’s fault for the lack of downtown stores in Onamia and Isle. These accusations are mostly unfounded. Let it be known that the mayor and city council members of either town have little or no input as to what business comes or doesn’t come to town. Period!
What the general public ought to learn and take into consideration when questioning the lack of storefronts in their little urbs is the term “due diligence.” The term “due diligence” is all folks needed to know about the situation with regard to their concerns about lack of commerce in town, and if they understood “due diligence” they would have no reason to blame a mayor or city council-person for the plight on Main Street.
Due diligence is the key factor used by any prospective business wishing to open a store in town. Here is basically how it works: a business assesses their chance of getting a return from their investment if they set up shop. If they think they can make a buck, they come to town, if not, they don’t. Businesses make their decision based on doing due diligence.
A good example of how due diligence came into play in the Mille Lacs area in the recent past is with regard to getting a grocery store in Onamia. When the owners of the last grocery store in Onamia folded up shop, it left the store, the property and business open to whomever would like to come to town and fill the void. Many of the local grocery chains did their “due diligence” with regard to whether or not they could turn a profit by setting up shop in town. Each of those chains, after doing due diligence, came up with the conclusion this would be a bad business investment.
Some of the factors that came into play were: not enough volume (numbers of people frequenting a store in Onamia) and the fact that the building and property would need to be remodeled to the point of diminishing returns.
The city’s mayor and council people had nothing to do with discouraging anyone from taking over the grocery business in Onamia. Nothing what-so-ever!
But, Casey’s, on the other hand, did their due diligence and decided they could make a buck on that same property, even though they had to invest heavily in refurbishing the landscape from top to bottom. Was it a grocery store? Of course not. But a check on their volume on a daily basis looks as though they are able to keep their doors open.
Then came Dollar General to town. The mantra with this franchise has always been: build the store, furnish the goods and build a solid, concrete parking lot, leaving the rest to local managers. They, too, after doing due diligence, concluded Onamia might be large enough to keep their doors open. Has this store had trouble getting workers on a regular basis? Yes. But, again, the local city council has nothing to do with a company’s decision to open shop because they may have trouble getting employees. Being able to staff the store is not the call of city hall or the mayor…it is the call of the company who is investing in their business.
And why, you may ask, is there a Teals grocery store in Isle? Because the Teams chain did their due diligence and decided that the volume (number of patrons) in this part of the Mille Lacs area was sufficient to open their doors and make a profit. Pure and simple — they did their “due diligence”. Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.