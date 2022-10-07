Bob Statz

Bob Statz

This short sermon is meant to be digested by the following: those misinformed citizens of the Mille Lacs area who consistently call local city halls, local newspapers as well as provide fodder at local coffee clutches concerning the lack of storefronts on main streets in the small towns that surround the big lake. Yes, there are more than a few who have attended city council meetings and/or called up city clerks spewing venom about what they perceive to be the city mayor’s or the city council’s fault for the lack of downtown stores in Onamia and Isle. These accusations are mostly unfounded. Let it be known that the mayor and city council members of either town have little or no input as to what business comes or doesn’t come to town. Period! 

What the general public ought to learn and take into consideration when questioning the lack of storefronts in their little urbs is the term “due diligence.” The term “due diligence” is all folks needed to know about the situation with regard to their concerns about lack of commerce in town, and if they understood “due diligence” they would have no reason to blame a mayor or city council-person for the plight on Main Street. 

