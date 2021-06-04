A buzzword being thrown around these days is “inclusion,” most often in reference to how equally race and/or gender is incorporated in sectors of our society.
Born in 1946, I am old enough to remember when inclusion was not the norm in many sectors of American life and, now that I am in my golden years, I am also old enough to recognize how this phenomenon has evolved. Take for instance the make-up of college football teams. In the 1950s, as viewers around the country gathered around their television sets to watch college holiday football games, there were no men of color on any major college teams except for the all-black colleges such as Grambling or Mississippi State, and those teams were certainly not featured on network, prime-time TV. Those born after 1960 may find it hard to believe that there were no men of color on college football teams back then, since most Division I college football squads these days feature predominately men of color on their rosters. Indeed, in the 1950s, the stands in Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, and Oklahoma, as well as those in the Big Ten were rife with white fans, cheering on their white college boys. But this dynamic changed in the early 1960s, thanks in part by the repercussions of the Civil Rights Acts of the early part of that decade. In fact, University of Minnesota Football Coach Murray Warmath, a man whose likeness was hung in effigy on campus in the early 1960s because of his poor won-loss record, went out on a limb and recruited Sandy Stephens, Bobby Bell and Bill Munsey, each a man of color and within a year they were leading Ski U Ma to Big Ten, Rose Bowl and National Championships. Today, the same white folks of the South who championed segregation at their all-white universities and showed up in the 1950s to cheer on their all-white football squads, can today be seen paying big bucks each Saturday afternoon in the fall to watch mostly men of color perform for them in what has become a billion-dollar windfall for universities and mass media throughout the nation. That is just one example of today’s inclusion in action.
Inclusion has not stopped at college and professional sports. Whereas one never saw a person of color in a TV commercial in the 1950s, today one would be hard pressed to find an ad that does NOT include people of all races. Sometimes it seems the product line has gone out of its way to be totally inclusive in their TV spots, featuring at least one Asian, one African American, one Latino and a white person somewhere in the ad. And not only are all races represented in many commercials, but so is the inclusion of sexual orientations, including interracial marriages, same-sex couples and single parents. And whereas, people of color were not featured in prominent roles on television in the 1950s (Rochester was always star Jack Benny’s butler). Today, as one flips from channel to channel, one would be hard pressed to find any show without men or women of color somewhere on the screen. And, lest we leave out being inclusive to other shapes, we now have men and women models of all shapes and sizes, unlike Mr. and Miss perfect of the past. And, this may be something just I have noticed, but in a few close-ups in TV ads, people with freckles seem to be in vogue for some reason. Imagine that!
So, inclusion may be the new norm in all facets of 21st century life. And why not? Everyone in our towns, our states and our country is by nature, unique, so let’s revel in each others differences. And let’s enjoy the fact that our sister’s freckles are now a standard of beauty.
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
