Regarding a letter in the June 1 Mille Lacs Messenger: According to Snopes, the online fact checker that is available to all users, the statement about Fox News and its status as “entertainment” is not correct.

Snopes says, “While the term ‘accredited news station’ may sound official, no regulatory body even exists that would accredit Fox News (or CNN, MSNBC, etc.) as a ‘news’ station. In addition, a spokesperson for Fox News said the meme’s claims were false.

A spokesperson for the FCC told us that, ‘We do not have any rules or licensing requirements in which a cable channel might categorize itself as news vs. entertainment’.”

It’s incredibly easy to share information through social media, whether it’s correct or not. Snopes.com is a major source for verifying online claims.

We heartily welcome letters to the editor and want to offer writers latitude in expressing their opinions, concerns and complaints, but we do seek to keep content factual and we’ll follow up with clarifications when warranted.

The Editor

Mille Lacs Messenger

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.