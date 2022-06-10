Regarding a letter in the June 1 Mille Lacs Messenger: According to Snopes, the online fact checker that is available to all users, the statement about Fox News and its status as “entertainment” is not correct.
Snopes says, “While the term ‘accredited news station’ may sound official, no regulatory body even exists that would accredit Fox News (or CNN, MSNBC, etc.) as a ‘news’ station. In addition, a spokesperson for Fox News said the meme’s claims were false.
A spokesperson for the FCC told us that, ‘We do not have any rules or licensing requirements in which a cable channel might categorize itself as news vs. entertainment’.”
It’s incredibly easy to share information through social media, whether it’s correct or not. Snopes.com is a major source for verifying online claims.
We heartily welcome letters to the editor and want to offer writers latitude in expressing their opinions, concerns and complaints, but we do seek to keep content factual and we’ll follow up with clarifications when warranted.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
