To the Editor:

I am writing to refute the article written in the Jan. 25 paper by Bob Statz about the boys basketball team titled “Toughing it out.”  Although I very much respect him and his opinion, I am in complete disagreement on the status of how the basketball team has been doing this year and how the next 12 games will go. I would like to argue that the boys are a better team this year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.