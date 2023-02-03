I am writing to refute the article written in the Jan. 25 paper by Bob Statz about the boys basketball team titled “Toughing it out.” Although I very much respect him and his opinion, I am in complete disagreement on the status of how the basketball team has been doing this year and how the next 12 games will go. I would like to argue that the boys are a better team this year.
As of Jan. 26, I have been to every JV and varsity game the boys have played. I also attended the previous year’s games. This year’s team is more cohesive, more competitive, and more aggressive.
In the aforementioned article, it was overly repeated that the team can’t get past a press. That may have been true last year, and at the beginning of this year, but the boys have made immense gains this year getting past the opposing team. I recall many conversations with fans about how impressed they were with how far the team has come overcoming what has always been a struggle in the past, even pre-merge.
It was also alluded to that the team most likely won’t win more than one game this year. This is yet to be seen; however, the Raiders have advanced this year. We have forward-thinking coaches who have worked hard to build up the team to give the boys confidence to be more aggressive and more competitive, despite some large losses. Our players have shown leadership on and off the court. I have seen some pretty impressive moves and shots, with players playing through to the end. We have become more competitive on the three-point line. Our posts have become a force, playing so aggressively at times that they have been unintentionally fouling out in some games.
I am glad the article mentioned that we have some upcoming ninth graders who are going to bring our team to the next level, but let’s not overlook next year’s juniors and seniors who have the experience, talents and abilities to give us a competitive edge. There are too many to name, but the fans know who they are.
Despite losses and a “heartbreaker” game, I will continue to cheer on our home team. Go Raiders!
