I was out of town the past few weeks and have just read the full-page article published by the Band in the March 16th Messenger.
I thought the full-page ad was informative and full of information, and I found it helpful in addressing some of the questions and concerns of mine. Especially on the issue of land ownership. It sounds like I am able to maintain title to my property and sell the property, make improvements, etc.
I appreciate the Band publishing this full-page ad and the cost they incurred. Although it is impossible to address all questions in just one full page ad, below are a few questions that I have I hope could be answered/addressed.
Because of the cost of answering all questions in the local newspaper, maybe an idea is to have a web site or an e-mail address that people could have access to for answers or information.
Below are some questions I have. In asking these questions, I feel the more information a person can obtain and better understand something, the better we all are.
- Will the city governments of Onamia, Isle, and Wahkon remain to operate as they /presently do, as well as the Townships? How about any county commissioners in our districts? Or will we be under the jurisdiction of the Band government? How about school boards and the operation of the schools? I am assuming local elections will remain as they presently are.
- What will be the status of city police, county sheriff, and other emergency services? What about the court system or will the tribal courts have jurisdiction?
- What about the passing of any zoning laws who will make these decisions?
From the article, I will still pay real estate taxes to Mille Lacs County. So, I will assume then that the counties and cities will be responsible for road repairs/improvements/maintenance, snow removal, infrastructure, etc. If I am in error on this, please provide further information.
Again, I hope that I have not offended anyone, and this is not my intent for asking questions. It is a sad world if a person cannot ask questions without fear of retribution.
