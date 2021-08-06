My wife Joan and I would like to reach out and say THANK YOU to the first responders/ EMT’s on the ambulance and Dr. Harris and the entire ER staff at Riverwood Hospital in Aitkin , for the fast and very thorough care of Joan early Thursday morning, July 22nd, 2021.
You are GREAT people and we all feel VERY fortunate to have you when we need you...
Steve and Joan Fellegy
Wealthwood Mn.
