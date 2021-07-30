The first thing that came to mind when entering Wahkon was it must be a T-Ball Tournament for youngsters.
Continuing on, it became clear that that was not the case. My second thought was what is the point of a bike path?
I travel through Main Street (or Hwy. 27) often and get gas at the market in town, and in five years, I’ve only seen a very small number of Bikes in town.
Mille Lacs Lake and surrounding areas attract a Large number of boats being pulled by Trucks of all
Sizes, trailers for summer housing and trailers for Ice fishing and large trucks delivering goods to stores.
The demonstration as it is set up makes little or no sense to me, in fact in talking to many residents
(Population is less than 500) they seem to feel much the same. In regard to safety the restaurants
Are a stopping point and with the set up as it is now it’s a deterrent as crossing the street (Hwy 27)
In my opinion is not as safe as before. It’s great to see MNDot looking at options. Looking forward we are just
hoping that No one gets hurt.
Corey Nelson
Wahkon
