Loss of neighborhood
To the Editor:
Thank you to the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners for seeking public comment on Airbnbs/VRBOs and to the Mille Lacs Messenger for its coverage, albeit my name is incorrect in the article.
I offer the following summary of my comments as I believe the reporter missed the heart of what I said. In my testimony, I stated:
I am grieving! I grieve the loss of our neighborhood!
This is about preserving neighborhoods where people know their neighbors from day-to-day because they regularly interact with each other through: spontaneous conversations; sharing a cup of coffee or meal; joining each other’s social gatherings; helping with a neighbor’s projects; responding when there is a 911 emergency; advocating for the neighbor when others discriminate against them; and mourning when neighbors lose a spouse, child, etc. or celebrating the neighbor’s weddings, births, etc. In neighborhoods, people have opportunities to build trusting relationships because they have ongoing contact.
The original concept of Airbnbs was to allow individuals to afford a vacation home through part-time rentals of it to others. Today it has too often become a commercial enterprise for individuals who live elsewhere.
Absentee Airbnb/VRBO owners and their guests are NOT neighbors! They are more akin to absentee property owners with high turnover of renters. While the owners are committed to being available to their customers via cell phone or internet, they often reside elsewhere. They have turned our neighborhood into a resort which has run afoul of our desire to live in a “neighborhood” where we can have a contemplative space for ourselves.
How has this loss of neighborhood occurred? What was previously a two-tenths of a mile long dead-end road having five year-round residences, with nine occupants, and two part-time summer residents, with four occupants (total 13 residents), is now composed of three year-round residences, with five occupants, one part-time summer residence, with two occupants, and three established Airbnbs with 33 guest capacity and six proposed tiny-home Airbnbs with the capacity for 24 guests (total: 57 guests). As permanent residents, we have had no say in these changes that deeply affect us.
Residents need to be watching to see if the adopted rules include:
I. Establishing a permitting system where commercial ownership of on-demand rentals requires an opportunity for current residents to speak to the process.
II. Thorough inspections of these rental homes for safety elements that meet commercial standards.
III. Limits on the number of such properties in a neighborhood.
IV. Taxation of commercial Airbnbs/VRBOs like resorts and motels, including taxes that promote tourism.
V. Consider the capacity of septic systems to handle the greatly increased number of users.
VI. Establish/enforce rules around shoreline and wetland management.
VII. Prohibit the conversion of senior and low-income housing to Airbnb/VRBO rentals.
Local residents have often sacrificed professional opportunities and financial security to live here. These factors need to be considered in regulating Airbnbs/VRBOs out of respect for these sacrifices.
To all residents, don’t ignore this issue as it is coming to your neighborhood!
