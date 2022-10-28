Current ML Co. sheriff endorses Burton
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Mille Lacs County citizens, as your current Mille Lacs County Sheriff, I am writing this letter to state my endorsement for Kyle Burton to become the next Mille Lacs County Sheriff.
After almost 21 years in law enforcement, I have decided to retire from law enforcement and go onto my next chapter in life.
I find this time of year to be somewhat difficult as with any election comes negative rhetoric and elections seem to bring out those who just like to live in controversy. It becomes very easy for some to come out in the 11th hour with negativity and false statements trying in a desperate attempt to sway your vote because they know that based on the merits their candidate may not be the best choice.
I will not insult your intelligence by trying to persuade you to vote one way or another based on misguided information. I consider both candidates running for sheriff a friend, so making a statement and endorsing Burton for sheriff does not come without some heartache. However, I am the only person other than past sheriffs who knows what it takes to run the sheriff’s office, and that is why I have taken that stance to endorse Burton. The same can be said of the past sheriffs who are also supporting Burton.
I can say that in my entire career in law enforcement I have had a very good track record always maintaining my sincere honesty and integrity with an open book mentality. I certainly do not plan on changing that in my 11th hour as your elected sheriff by steering you in a false direction.
Please get out and vote Nov. 8 and make the right choice based on the facts. Elect Kyle Burton as your next Mille Lacs County Sheriff.
Don Lorge
Mille Lacs County Sheriff
