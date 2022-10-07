Well, here we go again worrying about our Mille Lacs Lake Library and whether or not the county will fund it or close it. I am a dedicated library patron. I am probably in the library at least once a week, as are many of my friends. It is crucial to our area to have a library. I live more than 40 miles from Milaca, more than 30 from Aitkin and Mora so a weekly round-trip for me would be a lot of extra mileage. I am in two book clubs which also use the library system’s book club kits.
Genny Reynolds, the chair of the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners and the county’s representative to East Central Regional Library has denounced our local library for years. She has said she would like to see it closed. In her district, the Princeton Library is open six days a week. In Isle, we get four half days, about 20 hours a week I believe. We are already getting short changed here.
Our county seems to have plenty of money when it comes to worthless law suits. The county has not once won one of these suits, but has spent millions of dollars and keeps hiring the same loser lawyer. It is time to be fiscally responsible and stop funding divisive projects and fund the resources that will improve our lives — like libraries and infrastructure we need.
It is time to get Genny Reynolds off the ECRL board and replace her with someone who cares about the entire county, not just their district. Pre-pandemic, ECRL held a Christmas program with a classical guitarist. In Isle, 45 people attended; when he appeared in Princeton, I was told 20 people attended. At that time the population in Isle was about 725, in Princeton, I’m sure the population was over 1,000. This is a no-brainer. The people on the north end of the county are need of these services and are in a location where it is difficult to replace what the library offers.
Keep funding our library. In fact I believe the county should up its contribution to ECRL.
