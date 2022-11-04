I am writing this in response to the article Bob Statz wrote in the Aug. 24, 2022 issue of the Mille Lacs Messenger, “Where am I going?”
I think almost everyone knows the song – “Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so!”
The Bible (God’s holy word) is our road map through our journey here on earth. Knowing where I am going gives me great peace. (John 14:1-3 and John 14:27.) The Bible talks a lot about heaven and hell. There is an unbridgeable divide between these two places. No one can travel from one to the other. The choices we make in this life impact what happens to us after death.
Faith is belief and trust in God; knowing that God is real even though we cannot see him. Faith is like the wind: We can feel its effects but we cannot see it. Grace is an undeserved favor or gift; the undeserved forgiveness, kindness and mercy God gives us. Saved is being rescued from danger. I am sure at sometime or another we all can identify with that.
Because of Adam and Eve’s disobedience to God, sin entered the world. Sin is disobeying God. John 3:16-17 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”
When we humble ourselves before a holy God, asking him to forgive us from our sins and to come into our heart to be our Lord and Savior, we become a new person (1 John 1:9). We CAN know where we are going when we die by the choices we made on our journey through our life here on earth. God honors our free will. If we accept and receive God’s free gift of salvation here on earth, we will spend eternity with him. If we choose to reject a personal relationship with God, we will be eternally separated from him. There is no going back after we die. Will what your faith is based upon take you to a better day? I hope you are as confident as I am. I have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
