Jim Baden was the editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger. I knew him 22 years ago when I worked as a reporter in that wonderful lakeside community of Isle, Minnesota. After moving I was busy, losing track and living more or less in the moment, which I tend to do.
So just yesterday I nosed around and discovered he had died. Of leukemia. At least four years ago. He was only seven or so years older than me and was a go-getter. I am startled. Seems like the people who have shaped you and mentored you live in some eternal space. Close by. Forever. And I can’t quibble with that. Yet he bestowed so many blessings on me and really fanned my investigative reporting inclination. Helped mold my journalistic skills. I also had the honor of having a weekly column. “Well that means I have to have something to say ...” – “Oh you will,” Jim said, “as the deadline approaches.” Yowsers! It was so much fun. Even covering city council meetings were mesmerizing because I came to understand how small towns that are lively work.
Jim also had an enormous reservoir of knowledge about the local Indian reservation. And connections and sympathy, I might add. He helped open those doors for me. I loved learning about everything there from their special FAS school, the nursery, the special ceremonies, the powwows, and my friendship with Garbo the elder.
Jim also loaned me his camera on Sundays and I’d drive around the lake taking photos at my discretion. It was a wonderful world but after a few years I was ready to move away and seek other challenges.
There was the time I covered the story about a man who almost froze in the lake — but didn’t! Over winter. And so much more. Sometimes in your youth you charge ahead, as is what young folks tend to do. Never looking back. Well I’m looking back now. Thank you, Jim, you gave me a chance to write my wild adventuresome self. I’ll always remember you.
