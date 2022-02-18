Judge Susan Richard-Nelson from her courtroom in the St. Paul Federal courthouse (or possibly the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals) will make any conclusive decisions about the Mille Lacs Lake area Ojibwe Reservation borders, not the so called “leaders” of our state, Tim Walz and Keith Ellison.
It’s likely this “newer” dispute will go to the U.S. Supreme Court, not the state of Minnesota.
The leaders of the Ojibwe said about a year ago in one of several local news articles that they don’t want to “take over” a few thousand people’s homes and businesses in at least three cities along the south half of Mille Lacs Lake. “They just want to be good neighbors.” That has been my perspective for the last 60 years that I’ve visited the lake frequently and now live nearby. Good neighbors, no problems.
But now after 168 years after the treaty from 1854 it’s time to be good neighbors again by taking over established homes and businesses? I don’t understand that “neighbor” thing. Should we all just move back to where our ancestors started? 150 years ago? make it 300 years.
I find it embarrassing and appalling that only this current state administration thinks it’s OK to instruct MnDOT to erect unusually large signs along State Highways 169 and 47 for selfish political purposes.
Every other Minnesota governor’s administration whether Democrat or Republican has agreed with the 1854 treaty. Wait a minute... it’s NOT a state issue, it’s a federal issue and process!
In the meantime, I will make sure that any driver who happens to swerve for a deer or slides off the road during winter driving challenges and collides with any of those enormous signs will have an attorney informed that the large reservation signs erected were absolutely not necessary, propaganda only.
So, Mr. Walz and Mr. Ellison, why does it seem so obvious that not only are you interfering with federal issues you are also causing divisiveness among thousands of people?
How many other illegal propaganda things have you done?
Now is the time to apologize and start uniting everyone by taking those signs down. Let the federal process prevail.
Please search Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman from Feb. 21, 2020, for a great summary.
