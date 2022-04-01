Nuclear power is a carbon-free, clean-energy source, that provides base load generation and serves as the most resilient form of generation. Our community is located near the Monticello nuclear power station which, along with Prairie Island, contributes 26% of the state’s electricity net generation.
I strongly believe it is time for Minnesota to repeal the ban on new construction of nuclear facilities. The bills I have introduced this session are a small step in the right direction to allow regulators to consider potential benefits to the grid.
My legislation would exempt any nuclear generating facility of 100 megawatts or less from the nuclear moratorium. This will allow for the conversation to get started and signal companies to bring forward proposals for small or micro-sized nuclear reactors.
I am also carrying legislation to direct $150,000 to the Department of Commerce to conduct a study into the potential costs, benefits, and impacts of advanced nuclear reactors in Minnesota. As we shutter conventional generation before the asset’s useful service life, we must understand any potential benefits of emerging technologies to ensure Minnesota can achieve its carbon goals. The study is directed to consider the feasibility of replacing the coal-fired boilers with nuclear reactors, which would reutilize energy infrastructure.
Minnesota must have dependable and sustainable energy outlook. And for this reason, if we are removing coal and gas generation, then we need more nuclear.
Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton)
Mathews is the State Senator representing District 15 in the state Legislature. The district includes all of Mille Lacs County.
