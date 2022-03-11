Woke up this morning to learn that the former president’s good buddy, Vladimir, is staging an invasion – I use the word “staging” deliberately because he set it up like a piece of theater—bad theater I have to say—the plot was so obvious my two-week-old niece could have seen through it from Day 1. Please note that former president Trump (who shall remain nameless), called it a work of genius, but we know how low a bar he sets to qualify as a (stable) genius.
And speaking of bad theater, the Republican proxies, with their scripts in hand, are, tediously predictably, trying to pin all the blame on President Biden. We might all be rolling in the aisles witnessing this ludicrous farce, if it weren’t for the fact that there are deadly realities at stake, particularly for the people of Ukraine.
Lately, the polls have been saying that people are unhappy about how President Biden is performing his job. So, I have to ask: Who have the pollsters been asking? If they were to call on me, I would point out that, despite the pandemic, the economy has turned around, unemployment continues to drop, and, if it weren’t for the mulishness of the Republican party, the President’s Build Back Better plan would be going great guns, accomplishing some long-needed infrastructure rebuilding and some urgently-needed Climate Change risk reduction, while keeping a lid on inflation along the way.
So, if a pollster happens to call you, try to tune out the static coming from the right-wing media and from those people I mentioned above who want to monopolize every news cycle with their lunacy. Take a deep breath and look at the world as it is, not as what someone wants you to believe it is.
