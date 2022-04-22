Mille Lacs director seeks support
To the Editor:
It has been a tough winter with seeing the prices of gas and heating oil rise on a daily basis. In January we all opened our electricity bill to see an unexpected billing amount in what we had to pay to heat our homes and keep the lights on.
Also, we were in our homes for longer hours with the lights on. This was not because of an increase in electricity rates. It was because January had 23 nights below zero and five days where it never got above zero. In January we also had lots of snow and brutal wind chills across our area. Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative has had stable rates for the past three years. Also, this year, many of our Cooperative members should have seen money coming back to them in the form of Capital Credits.
Affordable, reliable and sustainable energy is important to all of us. Hard working and dedicated Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative employees, management and the board of directors are dedicated to making this happen.
Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative is unique because the Cooperative also has an internet division which is moving forward by securing grants to make it possible for the membership to receive reliable, high-speed internet. This year, in partnership with Aitkin County and CTC, broadband construction will include the project area of Idum, Pliny, Rice River, Seavey, White Pine, Williams and the City of McGrath.
I am honored to serve on a Board of Directors who are honest, knowledgeable people making decisions about the future of our electricity and internet in our service area. There are two Director openings on the Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative Board of Directors. Barb Welty, who has served on the Board for many years is retiring from District 1, and District 2, of which I serve as a director. I am asking for you to keep me on the Board by voting for me one of 3 ways: through a mail ballot, on line or in person on May 5 at the annual meeting. Registration for the annual meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. The meal begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting call to order starts at 5:45 p.m. I hope to see a big turnout at the Minnesota National Golf Course in McGregor, Minnesota. As members of Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative, I am asking you to become involved.
Please watch for more information in your monthly Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative newsletter. It is an honor to serve you by being a Director on the Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative Board.
Carol Pundt,
Deerwood
Carol Pundt is currently director for District 2 of the Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative.
