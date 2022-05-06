As a result of legislative redistricting, Senate District 10 includes virtually all of Morrison County and parts of six other counties including Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Aitken, Benton, Kanabec and Isanti Counties. I have stated as a matter of both principle and common sense that residency and roots in the district are important qualifications for a legislative candidate and legislative service.
It is important that a legislative candidate know and understand the problems and issues of the people and district he or she will represent in the Legislature. Likewise, it is also important that the people know the candidate.
One of the announced Republican candidates for State Senate, James Newberger, resides in Becker in Sherburne County. Newberger stated his intentions to move into Senate District 10 to run for state senator. He stated in a meeting of Aitken County Republicans on March 14 that he will be building a home in Benton County. I am strongly opposed to any candidate who moves into a district for the sole purpose of running for the Legislature. This is called “carpetbagging” and is political opportunism at its worst!
I had the privilege of representing Morrison, Crow Wing and Mille Lacs Counties from 1973-2001 in the Minnesota House of Representatives. As a lifelong resident of Morrison County, that qualification proved useful and valuable to me in my legislative work and in representing the people of the district.
I encourage Mr. Newberger to run for the Legislature from the county he resides in: Sherburne County.
