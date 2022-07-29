I am retiring Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge. In the upcoming primary election, I am asking that you join me in supporting my current chief deputy Kyle Burton in his bid to become the next Mille Lacs County sheriff.
I have had the honor of working in law enforcement for Mille Lacs County for the last 20 years. For me, my departure will be bittersweet as I have built many great long- lasting relationships throughout my career.
We are now in the middle of a sheriff’s race with three internal candidates running to be my replacement. As you can imagine, that makes things a little more interesting for me and our office.
When it comes to selecting the next Mille Lacs County sheriff, putting personal feelings based on friendship must be put aside as it takes much more than being a friend or a nice person to run the office of sheriff.
That is why I promoted Kyle Burton as a sergeant and then as my chief deputy. Burton has proven that he has been up for the task and has done so without hesitation. Burton is currently the only candidate with the kind of experience needed to run the office of sheriff and has already proven this by his daily activity as the chief deputy.
Please don’t only take my word for this. Just look at the history of what each candidate has done to prepare themselves to become your next sheriff.
Please get out and vote in the primary election on August 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.