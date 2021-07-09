We deal with little problems or we deal with big problems regardless of whether we are riding a horse, managing an organization, maintaining a building or supporting a police force.
When you ride a horse through a forest the horse may start focusing on something out in the woods and if you don’t pay attention your horse may bolt on you because a deer or some other creature the horse is focusing on suddenly moves and the horse feels he is under attack. You pay attention to the horse and let him know everything is okay and you are with him to keep him safe. You move on in a safe controlled ride down the trail or you ignore the signs and end up on the ground wishing you had paid attention.
I have spent 35 years in school management, 31 one of those as a superintendent of schools. Teachers take care of little problems in the classrooms or they have unruly classes; that is also true of principals managing their schools and superintendents managing school districts. In dealing with problems these people treat their students like a craftsman working with fine wood. Like a craftsman who uses the smallest hammer possible that gets the job done so he doesn’t damage the wood, these people use the smallest intervention possible that will correct a situation without damaging the child. There has been some discussion of having a public forum at the Mille Lacs County Commissioner’s meetings. I think that is a good idea with some guidelines recognizing that these are public meetings but they are not the public’s meetings. These are the Commissioner’s meetings set up to get the County’s business done. There should be a time limit for people to speak and there should be a total time limit for the open forum. Speakers should sign in so they can be contacted for follow up information but no one should expect Commissioners to respond to open forum comments at the meeting.
I have always supported teachers and police officers (I spent twelve years as a volunteer Sheriff’s Deputy.) but sometimes we need to address issues. I once hired a teacher with seven years of service but at the end of his first year I told him his contract would not be renewed unless he agreed to attend a workshop on classroom management during the summer between school years. He didn’t like it but agreed to it and when I told him we were trying to make him a more successful teacher he responded “I know, when I told the union representatives you were just trying to get rid of me, they told me, if Bruce wanted you gone you would be gone.” Three weeks before George Floyd was killed, three of the four police officers involved were involved in another incident where a black man was attacked, without provocation, by police as he walked out of his apartment and put on the ground with a police officer’s knee on his neck. Derek Chauvin was the supervisor in that situation. The police behavior was inappropriate at that time, charges against the man placed on the ground with a knee on his neck were dismissed the next day and if there had been some kind of disciplinary action against the police officers involved for that behavior, three weeks before the death of George Floyd, he might be alive today and Derek Chauvin might not be in jail.
Bruce Montplaisir
Onamia
