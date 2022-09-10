A great big thank you to Isle Baptist Church, Isle Evangelical Free Church, and Faith Lutheran Church and their members for joining Trinity Lutheran Church’s VBS mission to supply bible story books for underprivileged children here in the United States.
We asked the children attending our VBS program to help set a goal for this mission. With some discussion we ended up with a goal of $500. Through this process, it was put on my heart to have another mission. To teach the children that with faith, prayer, and God, all things are possible! Our initial goal had to be reset to $2,500.
I am so grateful to report, with everyone’s help on very short notice; in three days we were able to raise $5,961.86. I’m hoping that this can be a lesson for our entire community. When we include God’s will in our goals and plans, are persistent in prayer, have faith that he can accomplish anything, and include the necessary actions, nothing is impossible with God. Thank you to everyone who helped support both of our goals!!
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
