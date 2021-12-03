Tax levies and the problem solvers
Anger and confusion has been the reaction to the proposed increase in your MLC property taxes. As a property owner I am concerned like everyone else, I would rather find the reason behind the increase and look for solutions.
In this case I truly believe that our County Commissioners have the best interest of the residents, unfortunately the majority of the budget is in basic services for county residents.
We are a county that has a high utilization of public services among a minority of residents.
Public safety is at the top, the sheriff, county attorney and the court system is the lions share and I for one appreciate this division.
County Veteran services is also near the top and well spent.
Out of home placement for vulnerable children is a very expensive but needed service most people wouldn’t cut.
The lawsuit brought to the county by the Mille Lacs Band has also been an expensive endeavor, but ALL county residents deserve an answer to the question of boundaries and jurisdiction.
I consider our Commissioners as problem solvers, I know all of them and don’t see any of them adding unnecessary programs to the spending. In fact a very small portion of the budget is actually on the table for cuts. I believe they are doing their best for what is on the table in front of them.
We live in a low population high service county where a large portion of our taxes are paid by our seasonal landowners to our Lake area.
Steve Johnson
Isle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.