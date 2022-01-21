Response: Don’t blame the victim
To the Editor:
The recent opinion piece by Erik Jacobson “Love is not supposed to hurt” attempted to tackle the exceptionally complicated issue of domestic violence.
This opinion piece may have been well-intentioned, but unfortunately, it was riddled with inaccuracies shifting the focus to victim-blaming.
Did you know 24 people (male and female) are abused every minute in the United States; that 10 million people a year are physically abused by an intimate partner; and 20% of women in the United States have been raped? As a result, 20,000 calls are placed daily to domestic violence hotlines. Last year Pearl Crisis Center served 242 victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault in your readership area.
When it is an option, the best thing a victim of abuse can do is escape the situation. But that is not the easiest solution in many situations. Leaving an abuser is often the most dangerous time for victims of violence. Abusers will go to extreme measures to prevent their victim from leaving and may often lead to death.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a victim’s reasons for staying with their abusers are extremely complex and, in most cases, are based on the reality that their abuser will follow through with the threats they have used to keep them trapped: the abuser will hurt or kill them; they will hurt or kill the kids; they will win custody of the children; they will harm or kill pets or others; they will ruin their victim financially. Also, Mr. Jacobson’s own news reporting would lead one to think that leaving an abuser and obtaining a restraining order doesn’t end the abuse, as five RO/DANCO violations were printed in the very same issue.
A recent study of intimate partner homicides found 20% of homicide victims were not the domestic violence victims themselves, but family members, friends, neighbors, persons who intervened, law enforcement responders, or bystanders.
The victim in a violent relationship knows their abuser best and fully knows the extent to which they will go to make sure they have and can maintain control over the victim. The victim literally may not be able to safely escape or protect those they love.
We worry the impact on our community from such a poorly researched opinion will not be positive. The shame no doubt victims and survivors felt after reading that opinion piece happens to be one of the very reasons victims don’t speak up, and why many do not leave. To treat such a subject matter with casual disregard of the journalistic process is a major disappointment.
Pearl Crisis Center in Milaca is a non-profit agency dedicated to providing support and resources to all victims/survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Mille Lacs County through increasing safety for victims/survivors of violence and their families through advocacy, support and information; working to increase accountability and educational efforts for perpetrators; coordinating efforts with community members, organizations, and systems agencies.
If you need immediate help, call or text 911. Or call the crisis line at 800-933-6914 to reach out to an on-call advocate.
Julie Carlson, chair, on behalf of the Board of Directors
Pearl Crisis Center
Milaca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.