Our Minnesota is so unique in its nature, open spaces and lakes. Yet it seems some readers and/or business owners that are tourist oriented have no vision for looking at the future! Will our grandchildren be familiar with the country? Still be able to walk the woods, with its swamps and ponds and see the animals. Will they be able to swim the lakes and see the fish? Do you even see how all of our actions affect the outlook of their future?
We need to stop development and improve on what we have! We’re on track to becoming a Minnesota that is one big city. One can’t hardly even see the lake with all the monster houses being built along it’s beaches. With the influx of tourists and sportsmen come more and more trash. Every season we who lived here all our lives see, and it doesn’t get better (even with awareness) but worse. From trash to herbicides, nitrogen, lead, oil, gas, climate change and invasive species – you/we need regulation, enforcement and accountability to say “no” to toxins, trash and even fewer motorized boats (fish don’t like noise! Go charters and row boats.
Get a common sense plan that works for a better cleaner future for our grandchildren! And to listen to the science. Listen to the DNR. Listen to the Ojibwe – who know nature. Start promoting the idea that we are all in this together.
So to close with a ponder for all, “True sportsmen use only their wits and nature’s bounty.” For our children’s children’s sake, you each make a choice between dollars or life!
