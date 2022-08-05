This week's letters to the editor for the Messenger Mailbag:
Nauseating politics
To the Editor:
“The ability for people to marry whomever they choose already exists,” says our esteemed representative, the honorable Pete Stauber, while trying to explain his recent vote against the Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404). Since it seems unlikely that the congressman can be unaware of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to strip women of their reproductive rights – also something that used to (already) exist and was described as “settled law” by Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his Senate confirmation hearing – this is another sorry case of Pete’s refusal to take a public stand on anything. Add to that his more recent vote against H.R. 8373 (the Right to Contraception Act) and then use your imagination to come up with other civil rights that may soon be in jeopardy if Stauber and his ilk are allowed to have their way with the Constitution.
In all fairness, the congressman followed this statement by pointing out that Congress should instead be focusing on solving inflation. Nice deflection, Pete! But how about telling us your real reason for voting against Respect for Marriage. And since you mention fighting inflation, do you have any constructive proposals for doing that? So far all we have seen from Congressional Republicans are barricades against any action. Instead, the problem has been forced into the hands of the Federal Reserve, whose only tool (a blunt one to be sure) is to tamper with interest rates and risk recession and massive unemployment.
Thinking about all of this is making me nauseous – in place of photo ops and pontifications, how about getting to work on solutions that won’t hurt working people. There are sharper tools to fight inflation … price controls, profit controls, limits on obscene CEO salaries, higher taxes on the wealthy … Oh my heavens, I’d better wash out my mouth with soap!
Guy Roger
Isle, MN
More repair needed on local road
To the Editor:
What a nice job the contractor did on improving Scenic Drive North starting at Highway 47 and ending by Dollar General.
My question to the city of Isle: Where was your thinking when you stopped replacing the bad road near Dollar General? For another quarter mile (maybe less) the road could have been finished ending at the city limits. When and (if) the city decides to finish the road in the future, certainly the cost will escalate.
I would encourage each of the council members to please take a drive on this stretch of road. I’m sure you will agree; the repair is needed. If there is another road in the city that is more dilapidated, I have not seen it.
Maybe your thinking is, as time goes by, it will get better. Well, watching 18-wheelers go by using this stretch between Dollar General and Portside helps tear it up in a big way. Think about it.
Dean Hambleton
Isle, MN
Enjoy the season
To the Editor:
Whatever happened to our beautiful seasons, Spring, summer, autumn and winter, do you think COVID took over the years?
Like the Old Farmer’s Almanac, next to the Bible, with answers to questions, one blieves without fears.
Take this year, as an example. Call it the “yo-yo” year with each month’s ups and downs creating so many changes and challenes. If you weren’t a true farmer, you would move into town.
However, the sun follows the seasons. The farmers were scrambling to get their work done, until the rains flooded all over. Sons wanted to be farmers, like Dad and Grandpa, but at this rate, say, “Farming ain’t fun!’
So, it’s Minnesota, the weather will change. It was 90 in June, hotter in July. We’re heading into August, guessing about December; looking for work, there’s a short food supply.
The seasons are still due on the calendar, but so are the bills and high prices that seem to increase.
“We’ve been here before and, and made it!” Say prayers to a higer power. Enjoy the seasons. Get a good night’s sleep.
Ellie Moberg
Pierz, MN
