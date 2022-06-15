The Mille Lacs Messenger welcomes letters to the editor which express the writer’s opinion on timely issues.
•Writers should limit letters to 500 words and thank yous to 200 words. The editor reserves the right to cut or reject in its entirety any letter that exceeds this limit.
•The Messenger reserves the right to reject letters that contain false or misleading information.
•The Messenger reserves the right to edit or reject letters for clarity, length, grammar or libel.
•The Messenger reserves the right to limit the number of times each individual is published.
•Lengthy poetry and excerpts from previously published materials are generally not printed as letters to the editor.
•Letters sent in all capital letters will not be printed.
•Mailbag letters are not a forum for specific personal or business disputes. Letters concerning such issues may be used as background for news stories, or may be forwarded to appropriate recipients.
•All letters must be signed and include the writer’s address and daytime telephone number for verification of authorship prior to publication. Letters should be addressed to: Mailbag, Mille Lacs Messenger, P.O. Box 26, Isle MN 56342, Fax (320) 676-8450 or e-mail: news.messenger@apgecm.com.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.