The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office conducted a public notification of release of a level three registered predatory offender. Joshua Joseph Foster, 33, has moved into the Princeton area of Mille Lacs County, according to the release.
In 2011, Foster was convicted of a felony level criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree against a victim with mental impairment. Foster pled guilty prior to being convicted. The charge of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree against Foster was dismissed.
The Notification of Release in Minnesota from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office stated that 18-year-old Foster engaged in sexual contact against a teenaged female. With attention and affection, the statement said Foster gained access and exploited the female in an unmonitored area. “The victim’s diminished cognitive ability and naivete enabled Foster’s ability to maintain contact,” the release stated.
In Minnesota, according to state statute, the law enforcement agency discloses certain information that is “relevant and necessary” to the public regarding the predatory offender. The notification noted that Foster has served his sentence and “is transitioning into the community.” By releasing the notice, law enforcement means to raise awareness and inform the public.
The release from the sheriff’s office, posted on Facebook, said anyone with any further questions can contact Captain Jason LaSart at 320-983-8323.
