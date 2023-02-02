The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office conducted a public notification of release of a level three registered predatory offender. Joshua Joseph Foster, 33, has moved into the Princeton area of Mille Lacs County, according to the release.

In 2011, Foster was convicted of a felony level criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree against a victim with mental impairment. Foster pled guilty prior to being convicted. The charge of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree against Foster was dismissed. 

