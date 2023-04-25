Can you believe this weather? One minute we’re under a winter advisory alert and a few days later Minneapolis is breaking 92-year-old records with 86 stinkin’ degrees!! They also broke an 82-year-old record the night before for the highest low temperature at 63 degrees! (Call that a low?)
Where I’m going with this is that kind of heat will get the hibernating bears awake in a hurry. So you might want to take inventory of what you have outside that might attract them. Here’s what I found on the internets for ya from Bearwise.org and the DNR:
Bears’ internal alarm clocks start ringing in March, with many adult male bears emerging from their dens during the month of March. Next to wake up will be juveniles of both sexes, then female bears with yearlings and solitary females. Mother bears with newborn cubs are the last to poke their noses out into the world. After not eating or drinking for several months, it’s time for water, stretching and wandering around. Soon after getting their bearings, bears start looking for food.
If you live in Minnesota, you live in bear country. Now is a great time to make sure there’s nothing that will attract bears to your home or property. A few hours of prevention now can save you a lot of time and trouble later.
- Never feed or approach bears
- Secure food, garbage and recycling
- Remove bird feeders (Tax Day until Halloween)
- Never leave pet food outdoors
- Clean and store grills
- Alert neighbors to bear activity
A bear that finds food on your property in the spring can become a season-long visitor. Bear problems are much easier to avoid than resolve so take these simple steps now to save yourself from a summer of frustration and potential property damage.
