Lewi Cannon

Apply through Aug. 19 for Camp Ripley archery and special youth deer hunts

Hunters can apply for the fall archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls through Friday, Aug. 19. This year, the three-day hunt will happen on Oct. 28-30 (Friday through Sunday, application code 668). A total of 2,500 permits will be made available. The bag limit is two and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer.

