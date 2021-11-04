With the deer hunting season coming up on Saturday, Nov. 6, here’s a few tips from the DNR to keep in mind this weekend:
• Hunters may not take deer with the aid or use of bait.
• Ensure you are using legal equipment for taking big game.
• Hunters using firearms to take big game must use legal ammunition.
• Legal bucks have one antler at least 3 inches long.
• Fawn bucks, sometimes called button bucks, are not legal bucks.
• Antlerless deer are deer without an antler at least 3 inches long.
• Know the difference between a deer and an elk.
Here’s some of the new regulations for 2021: (See the 2021 hunting and trapping regulations book for a complete listing)
Special CWD regulations, including mandatory disease testing and carcass movement restrictions are in effect in a number of areas.
Bag limit labels have changed:
• Lottery is now antlerless permit lottery
• Hunter choice is now either sex
• Managed is now two-deer limit
• Intensive is now three-deer limit
• Unlimited antlerless is now five-deer limit
• The early antlerless deer season has been expanded to include more deer permit areas.
If you bag a deer, keep this in mind when tagging it:
• Detach the site tag from the deer license/registration slip.
• Before moving the deer, the hunter whose name is on the license validates the tag by using a knife or similar sharp object to cut out the notches indicating the month, date and time of day the deer was killed (AM/PM).
• If more than one month, date or time is cut out or marked, the tag becomes invalid.
Good luck this weekend, and always be sure of your target!
Lewis
