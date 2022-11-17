Lewi Cannon

It’s that time of year when da bears are looking for a place to winter. The DNR has some good tips here to keep them out of your place and hopefully in their place. Check it out:

Prevent bears from cozying up at your home or cabin. Without snow cover, and now as colder temperatures arrive, be aware that bears are looking for places to den this time of year. You can take steps to keep bears from denning around your home or cabin.

