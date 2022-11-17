It’s that time of year when da bears are looking for a place to winter. The DNR has some good tips here to keep them out of your place and hopefully in their place. Check it out:
Prevent bears from cozying up at your home or cabin. Without snow cover, and now as colder temperatures arrive, be aware that bears are looking for places to den this time of year. You can take steps to keep bears from denning around your home or cabin.
Crawl spaces and underneath decks and porches can be very appealing to a bear. But bears can unintentionally rip out wiring, pull down insulation and do a lot of damage to floor joists while making themselves a nice winter “nest.” So make sure your crawl space is closed up tight for the winter, and securely block off any small openings that might attract a bear. As a bonus, you’ll also keep out other critters looking for winter homes, including mice, raccoons and skunks.
Keep in mind that using straw bales around cabins or homes, or out around water lines and sewer systems, provides lots of denning material for bears. Leaf bags also are something to avoid putting around a crawl space, and they attract mice and other rodents to overwinter around the perimeter of a cabin or house. Instead, consider using pink foam on the inside for insulation. Learn more about keeping bears from denning at your place from BearWise.org and the DNR website.
From BearWise: If you see a bear in your backyard:
- From a safe distance, make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans together to scare away the bear.
- When the bear leaves, remove potential attractants such as garbage, bird seed, or pet food.
- Ask neighbors to remove attractants.
- Check your yard for bears before letting out your dog.
- If a black bear makes contact with you, do NOT play dead; fight back aggressively.
