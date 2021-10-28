The pheasant season opened Oct. 16 and runs through Jan. 2, 2022. And according to the DNR website https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/gohunting/pheasant-hunting.html, the pheasant is one of Minnesota’s favorite upland game birds.
Wily and elusive, it has a well-honed reputation for humbling shotgun-toting hunters by fleeing on foot or exploding into the air.
Minnesota offers good and sometimes excellent pheasant hunting in parts of southern, central and western Minnesota.
If you haven’t tried pheasant hunting, you should. It’s hearty exercise with the reward of excellent table fare.
One can hunt pheasant on many types of public land including state Wildlife Management Areas and federal Waterfowl Production Areas.
Hunters must have permission from landowners to hunt private agricultural land so make sure to ask for permission and understand Minnesota’s trespass law.
To find the locations of private land open to public hunting, visit the Walk-In Access finder. This program allows you to hunt certain private lands for a small fee.
Pheasants are creatures of farm country. They roost in grasslands. They feed in corn, soybean and grain fields. They seek shelter in sprawling cattail swamps, which provide thermal cover in winter and safety from hunters and predators throughout the year.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources produces a map every autumn that shows the relative abundance of pheasants throughout the state. It’s a handy piece of information.
Always be sure of your target,
Lewis Cannon
