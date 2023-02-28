While tryin to get smarter, I was surfing the internets the other day and came across this interesting interaction if any of you humans are interested in voicing your opinion – and from what I’ve heard, most humans do, so here’s your chance to get a piece of the DNR’s ear (not an actual piece ;<).
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to talk about deer and other wildlife, hunting and habitat topics with wildlife managers throughout the state on Thursday, March 2. Wildlife managers will be available in local area offices or by phone from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.
People who would like to participate should visit the DNR’s talk about wildlife page (mndnr.gov/wildlife/talk-about-wildlife.html) to find the list of area offices and telephone numbers for their area wildlife manager. Area managers always welcome calls from the public, so people who can’t call during the dedicated time are encouraged to do so at their convenience. Individuals unable to call or stop by their area office on March 2 may also share their thoughts through an online questionnaire available March 2 on the DNR’s talk about wildlife page (mndnr.gov/wildlife/talk-about-wildlife.html). Written comments may be submitted to Barb Keller, Fish and Wildlife Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.
Individuals are welcome to talk with DNR staff about deer, other wildlife, hunting and habitat, discuss specific topics that the DNR’s deer advisory committee should be aware of, or provide thoughts and feedback about deer population management.
Always be sure of your target before you put your finger on the trigger,
Lewis (pronounced loooose ;<)
P.S. Don’t forget to get all new hunting and fishing licenses March 1!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.