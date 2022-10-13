According to the DNR pheasant numbers in Minnesota increased 18% from 2021, and exceeded the 10-year average by a similar amount, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ annual roadside pheasant survey.
When the pheasant hunting season opens on Saturday, Oct. 15, bird numbers are expected to be strong.
“The weather really cooperated this year in terms of producing favorable nesting conditions for pheasants,” said Tim Lyons, DNR upland game research scientist. “Pheasant numbers are generally as good or better than last year.”
This year’s statewide pheasant index was 48 birds per 100 miles of roads driven. Compared to 2021, all regions saw an increase in pheasant numbers except the southwest, which saw a decrease of eight percent.
Weather and habitat are the main influences on Minnesota’s pheasant population trends. Weather causes annual fluctuations in pheasant numbers, while habitat drives long-term population trends.
Pheasant hunting areas
Many publicly-owned lands are open to hunting, as are private lands enrolled in the state’s Walk-in-Access program (mndnr.gov/WalkIn). Hunters can use the DNR’s online mapping tools to find WMAs by accessing the WMA finder (mndnr.gov/WMAs), and the DNR Recreation Compass (mndnr.gov/Maps/Compass) to help locate state hunting grounds and private lands enrolled in the WIA program, including updates on the condition of specific properties.
The 2022 August Roadside Survey report, a map of pheasant hunting prospects, data for other surveyed species, and information on hunting regulations and bag limits are available on the DNR pheasant hunting page (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Pheasant).
Always be sure of your target before putting your finger on the trigger
