DNR officials remind all hunters to stay refreshed of the basic rules of firearms safety and to remind everyone they hunt with as well. Here are some tips from the DNR:
• Treat every firearm as if it’s loaded – never assume a firearm is unloaded.
• Always control the muzzle – keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
• Be sure of the target and what’s beyond it – you are responsible for knowing what’s beyond your target
• Never put your finger on the trigger until you are ready to shoot – keep it outside, on the trigger guard.
