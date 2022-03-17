Hard to believe, but the spring turkey season is right around the corner. Licenses went on sale March 1. Depending on the zone you’re looking to hunt, the seasons start anywhere from mid-April to mid-May.
The youth and archery seasons run from April 13 through May 31. Couple deets about the youth turkey hunt: Youth under the age of 13 can hunt free accompanied by an adult. Youth 13 to 17 need a reduced license that will cost $5.
Over 17, sorry, you’re an adult now, and with that comes all the costs and responsibilities. Bet you wish you wouldn’t have wished you could grow up faster when you were young now don’t cha, summers off and all that, don’t get me started!
Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah, firearm safety training is required to hunt turkey and big game if you’re 12 years old. It’s also required in general if you’re 13 to 17 years old, and is also required for youth archers 12 to 15 years old. I know, hard to keep all this stuff straight!
If you’re 14 to 17 years old you can hunt turkeys on your own, but if you are under 13 then you need an adult with you. Said adult doesn’t need a license if they’re not going to handle the firearm. They can tag along and hopefully be taking your picture with a bird.
See the DNR website for further info on the rules and regulations.
Be safe out there and always be double sure of your target before you even put your finger on the trigger,
