If you’re a hunter, this is the time of year you look forward to every season. Fall has so many hunting options that I betcha hard core hunters wish they could clone themselves so they could hunt for more than one thing at a time.
Already open is the bear season, the archery season for deer, and the grouse season. And although there was an early teal season that is now over, the official duck and goose season opens on Sept. 25. Next up is the wild turkey season on Oct. 2. Then the pheasant season opens on Oct. 16.
To round it out, last but certainly not least, is the coveted rifle season for deer. That opens Nov. 6. That is a tradition that might even rival the opener of fishing, but I may be a little biased.
So it’s that time of year, get out on the water or in the woods and take full advantage of the upcoming seasons that are open, or opening up soon. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. But just be sure to be safe, the weather is only going to get colder.
Good luck out there and always be sure of your target,
Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.