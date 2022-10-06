Hey all you gobbler fans, as you know the season opened last Saturday. Even though the weather is still feeling summer-like, I think that will change shortly as fall wedges its way in. The tree’s are sure starting to look pretty though! I was surfing the old internets the other day and came across some turkey info you all might be interested in from the DNR. Check it out:
The Minnesota fall turkey hunting season offers hunters a challenge and another way to experience the outdoors in October. Fall turkey season runs through Sunday, Oct. 30.
Hunters are allowed to take one turkey of either sex during the fall season. Fall turkey hunters may use a crossbow, firearm or archery equipment afield; however, hunters who also are hunting deer with legal bows and arrows may only use a legal bow and arrows, not a crossbow.
The tag provided with the license must be punched with the date of the kill and attached to the wild turkey immediately after taking the bird. The tag must remain attached to the bird during transit.
The license stock (blue in color) has an eyelet hole (upper middle of each license square) that must be used to tie to the turkey leg. All hunters must carry a string or wire to attach the turkey tag to the leg.
Fall turkey licenses are available for purchase online, by telephone by calling 888-665-4236 or in person anywhere DNR licenses are sold. More information about fall turkey hunting is available on the DNR turkey hunting webpage.
Always be sure of your target before you put your finger on the trigger,
