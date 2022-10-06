Lewi Cannon

Hey all you gobbler fans, as you know the season opened last Saturday. Even though the weather is still feeling summer-like, I think that will change shortly as fall wedges its way in. The tree’s are sure starting to look pretty though! I was surfing the old internets the other day and came across some turkey info you all might be interested in from the DNR. Check it out:

The Minnesota fall turkey hunting season offers hunters a challenge and another way to experience the outdoors in October. Fall turkey season runs through Sunday, Oct. 30.

