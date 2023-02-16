Lewis Cannon

Talking about turkey hunting, there’s some permitting dates coming up fast if you like to hunt in the Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) of Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery and Whitewater, and if you haven’t already applied you better get on it!

According to the DNR, you gobbler-getters have through Friday, Feb. 17 (that’s this Friday for all you non-calendar peoples), to apply for turkey hunting permits for the A-C spring hunting seasons in Mille Lacs and Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Areas and the A-B seasons in Whitewater Wildlife Management Area.

