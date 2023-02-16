Talking about turkey hunting, there’s some permitting dates coming up fast if you like to hunt in the Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) of Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery and Whitewater, and if you haven’t already applied you better get on it!
According to the DNR, you gobbler-getters have through Friday, Feb. 17 (that’s this Friday for all you non-calendar peoples), to apply for turkey hunting permits for the A-C spring hunting seasons in Mille Lacs and Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Areas and the A-B seasons in Whitewater Wildlife Management Area.
In addition to a turkey license, a permit is required for hunters 18 and older hoping to bag a tom turkey with a firearm in one of these WMAs during early seasons. Turkey firearm permits for these WMAs are distributed via a lottery system. In a change this year, there is no permit required to hunt Whitewater WMA during the C season.
So be sure to start doing all your pre-season prep as the season will come quicker than you think. Nothin’ worse than getting up early and going through all that effort just to set up in the wrong area, or worse yet – spooking the birds with a poor shot. No one’s perfect, but practice definitely helps!
Turkey licenses will go on sale March 1 for several hunting seasons from mid-April to the end of May. Turkey hunting season dates and details for 2023 are available on the DNR turkey hunting page.
Always be sure of your target before you put your finger on the trigger,
