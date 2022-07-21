If you’re looking to take a kiddo out deer hunting for the early season youth deer hunt, you better apply by Aug. 19 for this special hunt that takes place over MEA weekend, Oct. 20-23 this year. There are some special regulations to be aware of so read on and good luck to you all!
Hunters can apply for special youth deer hunt permits through Friday, Aug. 19. These hunts are for youth ages 12-15 at the time of the hunt. Youth archery hunters in Sand Prairie Wildlife Management Area in Sherburne County can be ages 10-17. There is a limited number of permits for each hunt. Individual hunts will be held in several state parks, and in the Rydell National Wildlife Refuge, on various dates in the fall. Adults must accompany youth during these hunts. More information is available in on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer/Youth-Deer-Hunts.html). Special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season, which takes place Oct. 20-23 and does not require an application.
Hunters may only possess and use nontoxic ammunition when participating in a special hunt or disease management hunt in a Minnesota state park or Scientific and Natural Area. Nontoxic ammunition includes steel, copper-plated, nickel-plated, zinc-plated and other projectiles made from a nontoxic material approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Make note of the ammo restrictions in certain areas!
Always be sure of your target before putting your finger on the trigger, and good luck out there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.